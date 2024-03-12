ASB Consultores LLC Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.27. 477,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,724. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

