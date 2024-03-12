ASB Consultores LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ASB Consultores LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.08. 1,046,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,844. The company has a market capitalization of $373.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

