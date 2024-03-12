ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 16.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 54.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN stock opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

