Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.54.

ATH traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,576. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.54 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.18.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

