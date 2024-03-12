Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 363.6% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of ATLCL remained flat at $23.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:ATLCL Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

