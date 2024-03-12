Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the February 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 1.3 %

Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,750. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

