Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 1,065.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,261 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AESI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

