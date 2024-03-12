AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 902,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

