Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 912.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUROW traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,810. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 228,554 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 117,823 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 604.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 310,929 shares in the last quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

