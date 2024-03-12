Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Materion were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,780,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 14.6% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 675,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,819,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MTRN traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $130.58. 8,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,279. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Materion

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.