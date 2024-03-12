Aurora Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of TNL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. 15,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,685. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

