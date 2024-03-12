Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 448 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $138.24. 3,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.