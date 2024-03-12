Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the February 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASTVF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
