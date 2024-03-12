AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Trading Up 11.6 %

AutoCanada Company Profile

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$24.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.54. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08.

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.