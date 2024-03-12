AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.10.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoCanada
AutoCanada Trading Up 11.6 %
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.