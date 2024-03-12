Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 867.8% in February

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, an increase of 867.8% from the February 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS AVLNF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
