Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 867.8% in February

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, an increase of 867.8% from the February 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS AVLNF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

