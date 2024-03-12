Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Given “Sell” Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their sell rating on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a $35.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 86.70%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Avangrid by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avangrid by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avangrid by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Avangrid by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Avangrid by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 980,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,771,000 after buying an additional 117,174 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

