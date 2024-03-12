Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 281.9% from the February 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aviva Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. 23,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,265. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.