Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 281.9% from the February 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Aviva Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. 23,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,265. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $12.23.
Aviva Company Profile
