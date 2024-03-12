Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in February

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance

AWKNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 1,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

