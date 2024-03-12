Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $12.25 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $213.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $12.25 or 0.00017050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00004941 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00025251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,659.10 or 0.99706505 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00179453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,394,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,383,116.72272396 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.67549351 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $231,131,997.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

