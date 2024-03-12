B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 30,772 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,772 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.42. 1,431,605 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

