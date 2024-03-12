B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 688 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 104,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,189,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $11.32 on Tuesday, hitting $940.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,073. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $859.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $740.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

