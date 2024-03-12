B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $14.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.61. 357,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,961. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.