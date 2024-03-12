B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $15.89 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300,910 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.5% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,977,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,137,727. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

