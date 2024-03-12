B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $21.68 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,652 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $181.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $321.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.