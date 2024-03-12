B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $23.13 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,919. The company has a market capitalization of $391.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

