B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $23.63 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPM traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $189.66. 2,975,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,904,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $546.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

