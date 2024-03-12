B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $43.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $43,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 918.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7,779.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,102,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,325,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.10. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

