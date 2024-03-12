B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $15.81 on Tuesday, hitting $576.23. 1,820,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,857. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.29 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.53. The company has a market cap of $260.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

