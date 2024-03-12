B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,359. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

