B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,078 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,322,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,978,332. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

