B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,997 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $9.06 on Tuesday, hitting $528.32. The company had a trading volume of 244,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

