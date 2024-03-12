Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.10.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
