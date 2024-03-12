Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,065,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,009 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.80% of Baker Hughes worth $284,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

