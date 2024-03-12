Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.81

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.81 and last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 1025967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.78.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

