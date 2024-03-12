Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the February 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of BBAJF remained flat at $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

