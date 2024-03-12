Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the February 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Shares of BBAJF remained flat at $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
