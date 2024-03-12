Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Down to $85.00

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $82.63. Bank First shares last traded at $82.91, with a volume of 1,353 shares.

BFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Hovde Group lowered Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Bank First Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $840.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other Bank First news, Director Phillip R. Maples purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank First by 145.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bank First by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

