Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

