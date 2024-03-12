Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,005,214 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after acquiring an additional 69,009 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $446,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $58,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,590,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,412. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.63%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

