Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.25. 4,366,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

