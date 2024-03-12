Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after buying an additional 460,687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,190,000 after buying an additional 493,627 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 738,786 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,126,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,002,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.