Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.37 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854,171. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

