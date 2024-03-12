Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,784 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,107 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,177,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 789,254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 727,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $49.05. 1,270,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,941. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.