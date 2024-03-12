Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HES traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.76. The stock had a trading volume of 402,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,815. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982 in the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

