Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.44. 219,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,992. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

