Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.63 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total value of $1,081,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,130,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total value of $1,081,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,130,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $6,357,215. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.12. 82,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

