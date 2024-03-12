Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $4.71 Million in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360,638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 478,516 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 114.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 398,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 212,588 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

GGAL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 135,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

