Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.68% of EVgo worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,852 shares of company stock valued at $229,525. 73.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 790,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $817.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.50.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

