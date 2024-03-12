Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,558 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,564 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

VRTX stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.45. The company had a trading volume of 181,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,547. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $288.31 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.22 and a 200 day moving average of $385.85. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

