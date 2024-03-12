Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 50,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 132.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,781,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

