Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 75,692 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,692 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.08% of Etsy worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Etsy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 24.9% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Etsy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 600,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,816. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $116.15.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

